Juventus defense meets Monaco’s high-powered attack in UCL semifinal

Juventus's Champions League shutout streak is up to 531 minutes (and counting), but the club faces one of Europe's most dominant attacks with a place in the Champions League final on the line.

The Serie A power, fresh off blanking Barcelona over a two-legged quarterfinal, heads to Monaco for the first leg of the Champions League semifinals (2:45 p.m., FS1), where the Ligue 1 leader will look to get a leg up on its opponent and continue its marvelous run through the competition. After ousting Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the knockout rounds, Monaco will hope its attacking core of 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe, veteran Radamel Falcao and sought-after midfielder Bernardo Silva can crack Juventus's defense and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The onus will also be on Monaco's back line to prevent Argentine stars Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain from doing what they've done all season–torture opposing defenses.

Juventus is seeking a return to the final after falling two years ago to Barcelona at the last hurdle, while Monaco hasn't been to the final since 2004, when it fell to Jose Mourinho's Porto.

Stay tuned here for lineups, updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout this match.

