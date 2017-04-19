Monaco nurses lead vs. Dortmund in conclusion of emotional UCL series

Monaco and Dortmund meet again, a week after an attack on Dortmund's team bus initially postponed the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. Monaco won 3-2 on an emotional night in Germany last Wednesday and will look to protect that lead at home in a matchup of two of Europe's most entertaining teams.

Kylian Mbappe's two goals and a Dortmund own goal gave Monaco three precious away tallies, but Dortmund scored late through Shinji Kagawa to give the club an improved chance to pull off the comeback.

U.S. international Christian Pulisic will begin the match on the bench, while reports indicated that Marc Bartra, who was injured and required arm surgery after the bus attack, has been flown to Monaco to support his team.

Here are the lineups for the match:

Here's how the two sides will line up at Stade Louis II 📋 #UCL pic.twitter.com/RAtAEfhD0B — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 19, 2017

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout this match.

This article originally appeared on