MLS: Montero leads Whitecaps past former Sounders teammates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fredy Montero scored twice against his former team to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on Friday night.

The Colombian striker opened the scoring the 65th minute, heading Cristian Techera's cross beyond goalkeeper Stefan Frei's fingertips.

Montero, who scored 47 times and added 34 assists in 119 regular-season appearances with Seattle from 2009 to 2012, dropped to his knees after the goal and pointed to the sky in a muted celebration before he was joined by teammates.

On loan to Vancouver (2-3-1) this season from his Chinese club, Montero doubled the lead in the 80th minute off a corner when he nodded home Kendall Waston's flick on past a helpless Frei.

Will Bruin scored for defending MLS Cup champion Seattle (1-2-3) in the 89th minute.

NYCFC 2, UNION 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jack Harrison scored in the 52nd minute, David Villa added another from 50-plus yards away in the 90th and New York City FC beat winless Philadelphia.

New York City (3-2-1) had lost six of its last nine regular-season away games. Philadelphia (0-4-2) has only won once in its last 10 home games.

Harrison settled Ronald Matarrita's through ball with his right foot and slid a shot with his left for his second goal of the season. Villa chipped goalkeeper Andre Blake from near midfield.

EARTHQUAKE 1, FC DALLAS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jahmir Hyka scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time and the San Jose Earthquakes tied FC Dallas 1-1 on Friday night.

It's the second straight 90th-minute, game-tying goal for San Jose (2-2-2), which is undefeated at home. Dallas (3-0-2) is unbeaten in the last eight series meetings.

Kellyn Acosta scored his second goal of the season in the 78th minute to give FC Dallas a 1-0 lead. Maximiliano Urruti dribbled past a defender at the top of the box but it was poked away from behind. The loose ball fell to the feet of Acosta and his deflected shot found the back of the net.

Hyka tied it in the final seconds. Chris Wondolowski's header was misplayed by a player from each team, and Hyka ran to it, headed it forward and one-touched it home.

Last Saturday, Wondolowski had the equalizer in the 90th minute against Seattle.

