MLS Capsules

ATLANTA (AP) Rookie Julian Gressel had a goal and assist and expansion Atlanta United clinched a playoff spot, beating the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (15-8-7) is the first expansion team to make the playoffs since Seattle in 2009.

Gressel scored his fourth goal in the 27th minute and assisted on Josef Martinez’s 18th in the 33rd minute. It was Gressel ninth assist, one behind the league record for first-year players. Clint Mathis had 10 for the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1998.

Jacob Peterseon added his third goal in the 88th minute, and Brad Guzman had three saves for his sixth shutout. Atlanta is 10-0-2 in its last 12 home games, outscoring opponents 38-9.

New England (9-13-9) is winless in its last 11 road games.

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, IMPACT 0

MONTREAL (AP) – Jack Harrison scored in the 10th minute and New York City FC held on to beat Montreal.

The 20-year-old Harrison fired a bouncing ball past Evan Bush into the top corner from a tricky angle for his 10th goal.

NYC FC (16-8-7) is seven points behind MLS-leading Toronto FC with three games remaining.

The Impact (11-14-6) are 1-6-0 in their last seven games. They have lost four straight home games for the first time in franchise history.

UNITED 3, RED BULLS 3, TIE

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – Fidel Escobar’s own goal in second-half stoppage time lifted last-place D.C. United to the draw with New York.

United (9-17-5) avoided elimination from playoff contention. New York (12-11-7) had its winless streak extended to seven games.

New York took a 3-2 lead in the 78th after scoring twice in a four-minute span. Tyler Adams sent a loose ball through the legs of two players into the net and Gonzalo Veron scored on a penalty kick.

In the 91st, United’s Bruno Miranda had a throw-in headed back to him and his cross was deflected into the net by Escobar at the near post.

The game was tied at 1 at halftime. Adams scored his first MLS goal in the 19th and United’s Zoltan Stieber scored in stoppage time on a deflected free kick. D.C. United took its first lead in the 70th on Patrick Mullins’ calm finish from the penalty spot.

FC DALLAS 2, RAPIDS 0

DALLAS (AP) – Maynor Figueroa and Roland Lamah scored in the first 10 minutes and FC Dallas snapped a 10-game winless stretch with the victory over Colorado.

Dallas (10-9-11), the Supporters’ Shield winner last year, won for the first time since July 22. It was the third longest winless run in club history.

Jesse Gonzalez had his eighth shutout of the season.

Colorado (7-18-5) was eliminated from playoff contention.

ORLANDO CITY 6, REVOLUTION 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Kaka had two goals, Yoshimar Yotun and Dominic Dwyer each had a goal and two assists and struggling Orlando City beat short-handed New England.

Xavier Kouassi was sent off for the Revolution with a red card in the 11th minute after he fouled Seb Hines. Kouassi won the ball, but his follow through went into Hines’ legs and the referee went to the video to deem the foul serious.

Yotun then assisted on goals for Antonio Nocerino in the 22nd minute and Hines 10 minutes later. Kaka scored in the 43rd and 77th off assists from Dwyer. Dwyer scored in the 84th, and Yotun in the 90th.

Orlando (10-13-8) had just one win in its previous 11 matches. It is 2-4-4 in its last 10 home games.

Lee Nguyen scored his 11th goal on a brilliant free kick in first-half stopped time for New England (11-14-5), which has allowed 28 goals in losing its last eight road games.

GALAXY 3, DYNAMO 3, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) – Alberth Elis scored two late goals and slumping Houston rallied to tie Los Angeles.

Tomas Martinez also scored for the Dynamo (10-10-10).

Roman Alessandrini and Bradford Jamieson scored for Los Angeles (7-17-7), eliminated from playoff contention when Dallas won earlier Wednesday.