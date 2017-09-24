MLS Capsules

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Yordy Reyna had a goal and an assist to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

Fredy Montero also had a goal and an assist for Vancouver (14-9-6), which moved four points clear atop Major League Soccer’s Western Conference and stretched its unbeaten streak to 5-0-2.

Dominique Badji scored for last-place Colorado (7-17-5).

REAL SALT LAKE 2, SOUNDERS 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Jefferson Savarino and Luke Mulholland scored in the second half and Real Salt Lake ended the Seattle Sounders’ 13-game unbeaten streak.

Nick Rimando made a pair of key saves, both stopping Clint Dempsey’s attempts, to preserve Real Salt Lake’s lead in the final 15 minutes. Real Salt Lake (12-14-5) moved into fifth place in the Western Conference.

Savarino opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, finishing Albert Rusnak’s cross into the far corner from the right side of the box.

Mulholland smashed home Savarino’s wide cross with a short-hop volley in the 66th.

The Sounders (11-8-11) had been unbeaten since Aug. 20.

MINNESOTA UNITED 4, FC DALLAS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Christian Ramirez had a goal and two assists and Minnesota extended FC Dallas’ winless streak to 10 games.

The Loons (9-15-5) trailed early when Tesho Akindele opened the scoring for FC Dallas (9-9-11) in the 14th minute. But Ramirez tied it in the 25th minute and Miguel Ibarra volleyed home Ramirez’s deep chip pass in the 35th to give Minnesota the lead for good.

Ethan Finlay finished a two-pass combo from Rameriz and Collin Martin in the 71st and Abu Danladi drove past goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez for an easy finish after a breakaway from midfield in the 88th.

FC Dallas is 0-6-4 since its last win on July 22, a slide that has dropped the club from Supporters Shield contention to a four-team battle with Houston, Real Salt Lake and San Jose for the final two playoff positions in the West.

CREW 3, RED BULLS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Federico Higuain had three assists and the Columbus Crew extended their unbeaten streak to seven games.

Justin Meram scored the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute with a right-footed shot that curled into the right corner. Josh Williams headed home Higuain’s corner in the 66th to make it 3-1 for the Crew (14-12-5).

Jonathan Mensah gave Columbus the early lead with a header to finish Higuain’s free kick in the sixth minute.

The Red Bulls (12-11-6) tied it in the 14th minute when Sean Davis dispossessed a Crew defender and fed Bradley Wright-Phillips who slotted it inside the far post for his 16th goal of the season.

Gonzalo Veron converted from the spot in the 72nd to pull New York within one.

EARTHQUAKES 4, UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) – Patrick Mullins scored four goals to lead D.C. United past the San Jose Earthquakes.

Mullins, who was second for United (9-17-4) with eight goals last season, came into the game without a goal this season.

San Jose (11-13-6) has been outscored 27-5 while losing seven of its last eight road games.

UNION 3, FIRE 1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Chris Pontius scored two goals, C.J. Sapong added his 14th of the season to tie Philadelphia’s club record and the Union beat Chicago.

Sapong finished Fabinho’s cross to make it 3-0 for the Union (9-12-9) in the 64th minute. That tied Sapong with Sebastien Le Toux, who set the mark in 2010.

Pontius opened the scoring in the 10th minute with his first goal of the season – a header to finish Keegan Rosenberry’s wide cross. He added his second in the 55th, pouncing on the rebound of Fabrice-Jean Picoult’s saved attempt.

Luis Solignac finished Nemanja Nikolic’s flick pass in the 67th minute to get the Fire (14-10-6) on the scoreboard.

REVOLUTION 2, TORONTO FC 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – Lee Nguyen and Kei Kamara scored late goals and New England denied Toronto FC an opportunity to clinch the Supporters’ Shield.

Kamara scored the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute with a header off Nguyen’s cross. The Revs (11-4-5) avoided playoff elimination and extended their undefeated streak at home against Toronto FC (18-5-8) to six games. Toronto has three matches remaining to clinch the Shield with a magic number of three points.

Nguyen opened the scoring for New England in the 82nd minute with his 50th career goal, taking Chris Tierney’s lead pass from midfield and finishing through a defensive deflection.

Toronto FC’s Nicolas Hasler answered two minutes later with a right-footed volley of Michael Bradley’s diagonal cross.

DYNAMO 1, NYCFC 1

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – New York’s Maximiliano Moralez and Houston’s Mauro Manotas scored early goals and the Dynamo and NYCFC played to a draw.

The game was moved to Pratt & Whitney Stadium because of a scheduling conflict at Yankee Stadium.

Moralez picked up his fifth goal in the sixth minute when he flicked a header inside the near post off a perfect service from the right side by Andraz Struna. Just 10 minutes later Manotas tallied his ninth after a quick restart just outside the top of the box, chipping the ball past New York keeper Sean Johnson.

Houston (10-10-9) temporarily moved above the line as its winless streak stretched to a season-long five games. NYCFC (15-8-7), winless in three straight, missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth this weekend.