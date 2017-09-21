MLS Capsules

TORONTO (AP) Ignacio Piatti and Anthony Jackson-Hamel each scored twice, and the Montreal Impact cooled off Toronto FC with a wild 5-3 victory on Wednesday night.

Marco Donadel also scored for Montreal (11-12-6), which had lost four straight. A 3-2 loss to Minnesota on a late goal last weekend prompted owner Joey Saputo to issue a statement to fans, asking for patience during an ”extremely trying” season.

MLS-leading Toronto (18-4-8) was trying for its seventh straight win. Other than the MLS Cup final, which Toronto lost in a penalty shootout last December, it had not lost a regular-season or playoff game at home since Oct, 1, 2016.

Toronto striker Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 77th and 79th minutes, but the Impact held on from there.

Toronto, missing three star players in Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Victor Vazquez, also got an own goal from Deian Boldor late in the first half.

ATLANTA UNITED 4, GALAXY 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Yamil Asad scored twice, Josef Martinez had his 17th goal, and Atlanta United cruised to the win.

Atlanta (13-8-7) scored three goals in seven minutes for a 3-0 lead midway through the first half. It extended its home unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Martinez opened the scoring in the 13th minute for his seventh goal in seven days. Asad beat his defender at the edge of the box, sent it across the goal and Martinez redirected it home.

Asad scored three minutes later. Jon Kempin punched away Hector Villalba’s close-range smash, Miguel Almiron’s rebound attempt was deflected wide and Asad one-touched it home. In the 20th, Villalba got past the defense for a through ball and found Asad wide open for an easy tap-in.

Jermaine Jones was given a straight red card for Los Angeles (7-16-6) in the 39th and four minutes later, Almiron chipped it over Kempin on a breakaway for a 4-0 lead.