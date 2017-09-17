MLS Capsules

FRISCO, Texas (AP) In front of the largest crowd to attend a stand-alone MLS match, Josef Martinez had his second hat trick in a row and his third of the season to help Atlanta United hold on for a 3-3 draw against Orlando City on Saturday.

Atlanta United (12-8-7) set the record with 70,425 on hand at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The previous record was held by the Los Angeles Galaxy for the 69,255 who attended their first-ever match at the Rose Bowl in 1996. The United’s stadium opened last month.

Martinez scored in the 36th, 55th and 69th minutes, each time tying the score after an Orlando City goal. Dom Dwyer had a pair of first-half goals and Cyle Larin made it 3-2 in the 58th minute for Orlando (9-12-8).

Martinez’s last three-goal performance came Wednesday night in a 7-0 win over New England. He had his first hat trick of the season in a 6-1 victory over Minnesota United on March 12.

MINNESOTA UNITED 3, IMPACT 2

MONTREAL (AP) – Substitute Abu Danladi scored in the 89th minute to lift Minnesota past Montreal.

Blerim Dzemaili put Montreal ahead 2-1 in the 55th minute, but Christain Ramirez responded in the 68th and Danladi stepped around Laurent Ciman and beat goalkeeper Evan Bush with a blast from the right side.

Kevin Molino also scored for expansion Minnesota (8-15-5). It was coming off a 3-0 loss Wednesday night at Vancouver.

Patrice Bernier had the opening goal for Montreal (10-12-6), which lost its fourth game in a row – three of them at home.

SOUNDERS 0, FC DALLAS 0, TIE

Stefan Frei made a diving save in the 42nd minute and Seattle extended its club record unbeaten streak to 13 matches with the scoreless draw against FC Dallas.

Frei stopped Kellyn Acosta’s low hard shot from just outside the top of the box, diving to his left and pushing it wide. He finished with three saves for his 10th shutout of the season.

The Sounders (11-7-11) were playing their first game since Jordan Morris injured his hamstring in the second half of a 1-1 draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday. Head coach Brian Schmetzer indicated during the week that Morris could be out for weeks, possibly missing the rest of the season.

Jesse Gonzalez had two saves for his seventh shutout of the season, but FC Dallas (9-8-11) increased its winless streak to 10.

CREW 2, WHITECAPS 2, TIE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Tony Tchani scored against his former team in second-half stoppage time to give Vancouver the tie with Columbus.

Fredy Montero also scored for the Whitecaps (13-9-6).

Kekuta Manneh, who was traded by Vancouver to Columbus for Tchani in March, scored and set up Ola Kamara’s goal for the Crew (13-12-5).

Both teams ran their unbeaten streaks to six games.