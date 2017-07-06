MLS Capsules

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Gonzalo Veron scored in the 90th minute to give the New York Red Bulls a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Wednesday night in the I-95 rivalry.

New York (8-8-2) is the first away team in the series to win since June 8, 2014. New England (5-9-5) lost its fourth consecutive game.

The Red Bulls scored the only two goals of the second half. Daniel Royer tied it at 2 in the 55th minute on a penalty kick, and Veron scored from the corner of the 18-yard box on a fast break.

The teams combined to score three goals in five minutes midway through the first half.

Teal Bunbury opened the scoring in the 21st minute with his first goal of the season for New England. Diego Fagundez dribbled along the 18-yard line and found Bunbury for a finish under Luis Robles’ legs. Bradley Wright-Phillips tied it two minutes later with his ninth goal of the season on a volley from distance. Three minutes later, Lee Nguyen gave the Revolution the lead on a close-range chip shot.

WHITECAPS 3, NEW YORK CITY FC 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Yordy Reyna scored on a header in the 88th minute to lift Vancouver past New York City.

Fredy Montero and defender Jordan Harvey also scored for Vancouver (7-3-3) in the game that had eight yellow cards, five to the Whitecaps. David Villa, on a penalty kick, and defender Maxime Chanot scored for New York City (10-6-3).

Reyna, playing his first game in Vancouver after missing most of the season with a broken foot, scored his first goal of the year when he directed a cross from fullback Jakob Nerwinski past goalkeeper Eirik Johansen.

Harvey tied it in the 54th minute with a left-footed shot.

New York City had its four-game winning streak snapped.

FIRE 2, TIMBERS 2, TIE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Sebastian Blanco scored in the 70th minute and Portland salvaged a draw against Chicago.

The Fire (11-3-4) are undefeated in 11 games, winning nine times. The tie ended Chicago’s four-match winning streak and left the Fire tied with Toronto FC for the Eastern Conference lead. Last season, Chicago had seven total victories and an MLS-worst 31 points.

Fanendo Adi opened the scoring for the Timbers (7-7-5) on a penalty kick in the 24th minute, and Arturo Alvarez tied it 10 minutes later.

Defender Brandon Vincent got his first goal of the season early in the second half to give the Fire the lead before Blanco took a pass from Diego Valeri and slotted the tying goal past goalkeeper Matt Lampson.

TORONTO FC 3, ORLANDO CITY 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and set up Jozy Altidore’s goal to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City.

Altidore scored his eighth goal of the season in the 18th minute for Toronto (11-3-5). Giovinco split two defenders near the midfield circle, drew two more defenders at the top of the box, and found a wide open Altidore for a calm finish under Joe Bendik’s legs.

Giovinco made it 2-0 in the 46th. Altidore ran past the defense for a through ball and patiently waited to find a trailing Giovinco for a chipped finish.

Two minutes after Orlando pulled to 2-1 on Carlos Rivas’ goal, Giovinco scored on a free kick in the 65th for his ninth goal of the season. He hit the crossbar on a free kick in the first half.

Giovinco also scored two goals in the first meeting between the teams on May 3.

Rivas, a halftime substitute, scored for Orlando (8-7-5) on a shot off the far post.

DYNAMO 3, IMPACT 1

HOUSTON (AP) – Andrew Wenger scored in the first minute against his former team and Houston beat Montreal to snap a four-game winless streak.

Wenger scored the third-fastest goal in team history at 56 seconds. Mauro Manotas played a short corner kick, got it back and crossed it to find Wenger’s head.

Alex made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute. He took a pass from Manotas, dribbled in space and sent a shot from distance inside the near post. Memo Rodriguez scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute to give Houston (8-7-4) a 3-0 lead. Michael Salazar scored for Montreal (5-6-6) in the 89th.