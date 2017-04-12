A flip throw to a bicycle kick? This goal is amazing

Bicycle kicks are pretty rare, and those that are successful and lead to a goal are even rarer. Still, you’ll see that more often than a flip throw.

Yet, thanks to the Oklahoma City Energy in the USL, we got both in one play.

Ok, this flip-throw to bicycle kick is one of the more insane goals I've seen in a loooooong time. Bravo, @USL & @EnergyFC. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/rsPE039AW7 — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) April 12, 2017

Yes.

Yes! Yes! Yes!

YESSSSS!!!!

That’s Brian Harris with the throw and Miguel Gonzalez with the bicycle kick. To make things even better, it was the only goal of the game and earned the Energy a win.

Bicycle kicks are always awesome, but toss in a flip throw and you get the perfect combination of terrific and weird. Make this goal of the day, of the week, of the month, whatever. Just recognize it for its brilliance.

