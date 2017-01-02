Middlesbrough holds Leicester to scoreless draw, rues late missed chance

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Gaston Ramirez's late miss provided a timely reminder of Middlesbrough's need for attacking reinforcements in a 0-0 draw with struggling champion Leicester in the English Premier League on Monday. The Uruguayan steered his half-volley wide from eight yards to sum up a frustrating afternoon for the hosts, who are five points above the relegation zone.

Shorn of injured pair Islam Slimani and Danny Drinkwater, as well as the suspended Jamie Vardy, Leicester should be satisfied with the point. Leicester, which is in 14th place, missed opportunities from Leonardo Ulloa and Christian Fuchs.

U.S. goalkeeper Brad Guzan, making his first Premier League appearance since August 28, earned the clean sheet for Middlesbrough.

This article originally appeared on