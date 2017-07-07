Mexico coach Osorio banned from Gold Cup for insults

ZURICH (AP) Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has been effectively banned from the Gold Cup by FIFA for insulting match officials.

FIFA banned Osorio for six matches on Friday for his behavior during the Confederations Cup third-place game last Sunday, when Mexico lost to Portugal 2-1.

Mexico will have to play up to six games to retain the Gold Cup in the U.S., starting on Sunday against El Salvador in San Diego.

Osorio was incensed when his team was not awarded a penalty against Portugal.

He and his coaching staff confronted the referee and other officials to demand a video review of the incident, in which Portugal’s Pepe appeared to push Mexico’s Hector Moreno as the latter attempted a header at goal. Osorio was ordered to leave the touchline by the referee.

FIFA said Osorio ”used insulting words towards the match officials while displaying an aggressive attitude towards them.”

Osorio previously attracted attention for shouting verbal obscenities at the New Zealand coaching staff during a Confederations Cup group stage game on June 21.

FIFA said there were ”no grounds for any disciplinary action to be taken” over that incident, sparked when Osorio thought New Zealand unfairly played on while a Mexican player was injured.

If Mexico plays fewer than six games at the Gold Cup, Osorio’s suspension will carry over to its next internationals.