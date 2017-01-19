Middlesbrough star Marten De Roon is a man of the people, helps young fan with homework

Middlesbrough’s summer signing Marten De Roon has settled right into life at the Riverside Stadium, becoming one of Boro’s most important players as the club battles to stay in the top flight. He’s been a success on the pitch, but he’s really endeared himself to supporters off it as well.

Back in October, De Roon missed his train home after an away match against West Ham, and accepted the offer to catch a ride with some Middlesbrough supporters.

Now, he’s back at it with the fan love, showing up at a young Teessiders’ house to help him with his homework.

According to Match of the Day magazine, die-hard Middlesbrough fan Henry Baines wrote to the Dutch international to ask his idol for help for a school project, adding “It would be extraordinary if you could reply to me!”

Surprise, surprise little Henry 😳! Nice letter! That look on his face when he opens the door..😱😁. So cool to be someone’s idol! #UTB #Boro pic.twitter.com/1dQ5wPbaRw — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) January 19, 2017

De Roon, being the man of the people he is, showed up at the kids’ door with a signed shirt, and he even helped him out with his school literacy project.

My boy Henry writes to @Dirono as part of his school literacy work. Next thing we know De Roon is at the front door tonight with his family! pic.twitter.com/7D5gQupYbX — Chris Baines (@baineschris) January 18, 2017

What. A. Guy.

