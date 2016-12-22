Mario Balotelli has scored or been booked in every match he’s played for Nice

If there’s one thing that’s never been a question with Mario Balotelli, it’s his entertainment value. The 26-year-old Italian is a mainstay in headlines, for better or worse. Whether he’s scoring beautiful goals or accidentally setting his house on fire with bathroom fireworks, attention follows Balo.

Since he’s moved to Nice, things seemed to have settled down. Well, at least by Balotelli standards. As it turns out, Balo is actually putting together a pretty impressive streak with Nice. As @bet365 on Twitter points out, the mercurial striker has either scored, booked or been sent off in every match he’s played with Nice.

That’s one hell of an impact, for better or worse. It should be noted, however, that the Oct. 2nd red card was rescinded … but Balotelli still picked up a yellow to keep the streak alive! So, in 14 games with Nice, he’s racked up 10 goals, 8 yellows, 1 red. His red card against Bordeaux on Wednesday means we might not see Balotelli back in a Nice uniform until possibly February.

Either way, whenever he returns it’s a safe bet that he’ll do something compelling. Whether it’s a goal, a booking or something only Balotelli can conjure up — it’s worth keeping an eye on.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: