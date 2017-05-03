Mario Balotelli hits back at Brendan Rodgers over ‘best player’ joke

It's good to see that Brendan Rodgers and Mario Balotelli can look back at their time at Liverpool together and have a good laugh.

When asked at Celtic's end-of-season awards dinner who the best player he ever coached was, Rodgers, now Celtic's manager, jokingly retorted “Mario Balotelli. He was a fantastic player” to the delight and laughter of the audience. Balotelli had an infamously bad spell at Liverpool under Rodgers before the two went their separate ways, with Balotelli scoring one league goal in 16 games and winding up at AC Milan on loan prior to his departure.

Brendan Rodgers when asked who the best player he's ever coached is….😂👏 pic.twitter.com/GwOduolZAO — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) May 2, 2017

Balotelli, who has enjoyed a resurgence in Ligue 1 at third-place OGC Nice with 14 goals–including one that helped deliver a blow to PSG's title chances–caught wind of the jab and responded in kind.

Brendan Rodgers you are also the best manager I ever had😂😘😘. Amazing. — Mario Balotelli (@FinallyMario) May 3, 2017

There's only one Super Mario.

This article originally appeared on