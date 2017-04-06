Marc Bartra found the lone Dortmund fan who held it down in Schalke territory

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has finally found the Dortmund supporter who was brave enough to sit alone in enemy Schalke territory during the 1-1 Revierderby draw in the Veltins Arena.

Bartra took to Twitter to request his followers help him track her down so he could award her with a signed jersey. The Internet, undefeated as always, came through once again, and Bartra tweeted on Monday that he’d “found our brave supporter”, and promised he’d see her soon. A promise is a promise, and the 26-year-old Spanish defender clearly came through on his word.

Great to meet Steffi today!!!! 😃 It's been a worthy quest and a real pleasure! Thanks everybody! 🙌🏼#SheLovesBVBMore #EchteLiebe 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/MRqk53N1OT — Marc Bartra (@MarcBartra) April 6, 2017

Bartra excitedly tweeted this photoset of himself embracing the beaming supporter, and it’s hard to say who’s happier about the meeting, Steffi or the man himself. Dortmund even dropped a video of their rendezvous. It looks like everyone wins in this one.