Manuel Neuer is out for Bayern Munich season with foot fracture

Bayern Munich must finish out their season without their starting goalkeeper.

Manuel Neuer suffered a fracture in Bayern’s Champions League loss to Real Madrid Tuesday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, the club announced Wednesday.

He sustained the injury in extra time during Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal of a wild-back-and-forth and is expected to be out for eight weeks. It’s the 31-year-old’s second injury since last month, when a minor foot issue forced him to miss two matches.

It’s not great news for Bayern as they now will turn to Sven Ulreich to finish out the season and the remainder of the German Cup. He joined Bayern in 2015 from Stuttgart and has made four appearances for the Bavarians, all due to Neuer injury.

Ulrich hasn’t been able to push for Neuer’s starting spot and earlier this year he said he was open to switching clubs to get more playing time. But now, the 28-year-old is set for Bayern’s five remaining Bundesliga games, plus German Cup semifinal next week.

This may mean Bayern won’t have Neuer for this summer’s FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia either, but Jogi Low has said he will use the tournament to play field some of Bayern’s depth. Therefore, after the season, Neuer should have plenty of time to work his way back to 100 percent without worrying about the Confederations Cup.

