Jose Mourinho says Ashley Young is the only player who may leave Manchester United

Ashley Young could be on the way out of Manchester United, but he’s the only one, according to Jose Mourinho. The Red Devils boss said Young is the only player who could be sold in January.

“The only player that I am aware of a possibility to leave, and I am waiting for January 31 to know what is going on, is Ashley Young, a player I would love to keep,” Mourinho said after Man United beat Wigan in the FA Cup on Sunday.

“I am not happy if he leaves, but he is the only player that I am informed has a possibility of leaving. That is why he didn’t play and I gave chances to other people, because I don’t know if he is going to stay.

“If I could choose, definitely yes he would stay with us.”

Mourinho’s comments were in response to a question about Wayne Rooney, which he chose to ignore. There has been speculation that Rooney could leave Old Trafford, notably for China, and those rumors won’t go away on January 31 because the Chinese transfer window is open through February.

It does appear as is Bastian Schweinsteiger is going to stay put, though. That’s not a surprise considering he was handed his first start in more than a year on Sunday and even picked up a goal and an assist. Mourinho has heaped praise upon Schweinsteiger of late and appears set to include him in the squad more often, which is a huge turnaround from the fall when he looked certain to leave the Red Devils.

So far, Manchester United have sold Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay this month and Young could join him, but that will be it. At least that’s how Mourinho feels right now.