Watch Pogba, Martial earn vintage win for Man United with 2 goals in less than 90 seconds

Manchester United made it five consecutive wins on Saturday, mounting an impressive victory against Middlesbrough. It wasn’t that they beat Boro that made it so impressive, it was how they beat them. The Red Devils channeled a vintage come-from-behind performance to fend off the visitors.

United were the better team for the balance of the match and even had a sublime effort from Zlatan Ibrahimovic shamefully waved off. A goal in the 67th minute from Boro looked like a classic smash-and-grab job, and all the momentum United had built in the previous month seemed squandered.

But an equalizer from Anthony Martial, off a perfectly placed header from Ibrahimovic, put United back on the front foot.

The goalie was just like ¯_(ツ)_/¯ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/y0MlBfBwyS — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 31, 2016

Martial deserved it, as he turned in a Man of the Match performance. There was still work to be done, though, and United’s €105 million man arose less than two minutes later deliver.

#ICYMI Pogba wanted to give #MUFC fans something other than the New Year to celebrate. #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/ZfzUmvxKLL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 31, 2016

For many years, Manchester United winning — and winning late — just seemed to be a foregone conclusion. Especially at Old Trafford. That aura has waned in recent years, coincident with the departure of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. Jose Mourinho has had his obstacles taking the reins at such a pressure-packed job, but he and the Red Devils look like they’re settling in.

What’s more: The mystique that has long been missing for Manchester United might just be settling in, too.