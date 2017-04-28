Man United’s injury woes are so bad that Mourinho joked he’s joined training

Could we see Jose Mourinho’s name in Manchester United’s starting XI vs. Swansea City on Sunday? Not quite, but the Red Devils manager jokingly suggested he’s training just in case.

With a dearth of available centerbacks, Mourinho joked that he’s been hitting the gym and could select himself to play against the Swans.

“I am also training hard in the gym so I can be an option also – Mourinho and [Axel] Tuanzebe against Swansea!” he said in a press conference Friday.

While that’ll never happen, Man United’s injury woes are growing more and more dismal. Mourinho said Eric Bailly is the only option that United have, with fellow centerbacks Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all on the injury list. Furthermore, youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who could have perhaps been an out-of-position option or at least offered depth, also joined the walking wounded.

Mourinho will have to play with the cards he’s been dealt, leaving either Daley Blind or Tuanzebe to partner Bailly against Swansea. The good news for the Red Devils is that Juan Mata and Paul Pogba are inching closer to their returns. Their returns don’t answer the issues in the defensive band, but at least it means a shorter line for the Old Trafford training tables.

