How to watch Manchester United vs. Hull City: Live stream, game time, TV

Manchester United hosts Hull City at Old Trafford for a Wednesday Premier League tilt.

United aim to stay in step for a Champions League place, currently in sixth with 41 points. They face last-place Hull, with just 16 points on the season. Hull can move up with a win, which would be a massive boon on their quest to avoid relegation.

Hull upset United 2–1 last week in an EFL Cup semi-final match, but United won the tie on aggregate.

Find out where to watch the match below.



How to watch

When: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online here.

