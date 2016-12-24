Manchester United’s keepers try to wrap gifts with their goalie gloves on and it got messy

One of the few drawbacks about the holidays is wrapping Christmas presents. Given that it’s Christmas Eve, the clock’s ticking for getting gifts wrapped up and under the tree. As if packing everything up and putting a bow on it isn’t difficult enough, Manchester United decided to throw another wrench into proceedings.

They had two of their goalkeepers wrap a present while still wearing goalie gloves.

It's Christmas Eve! But could you do your last minute wrapping with goalie gloves on? Let's see how Sergio Romero and @samjohnstone50 fared! pic.twitter.com/ib3MQwfRB4 — Man Utd Foundation (@MU_Foundation) December 24, 2016

Sergio Romero and Sam Johnstone went toe-to-toe (with Phil Jones apparently on hand to judge the proceedings?) in a wrap-off. Oh, yeah, and United went ahead and gave them one of the most difficult presents to wrap: a soccer ball.

Romero is quick to measure things out and then just goes to town, covering the ball in a wad of gift wrap and using his assistant to tape everything shut.

Jones doesn’t seem to appoint a winner, but Johnstone’s effort is pretty comparable. The kids on hand both get a scarf from the players and a signed ball, which is a nice touch. Fortunately, the players ditched the gloves before signing their autographs.