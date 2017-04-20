How to watch Manchester United vs. Anderlecht: Live stream, TV channel, time

Manchester United will host Anderlecht in the second leg of a Europa League tie on Thursday.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg earlier this month. United's away goal could be critical to seeing the club through to the semifinals.

Man United is currently in fifth in the Premier League, four points behind Manchester City. Winning the Europa League would secure automatic qualification for next year's Champions League, even if United finishes outside the top four in EPL play.

Anderlecht could go through by beating United on Thursday or drawing but scoring more than one goal.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

