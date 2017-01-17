Manchester City’s Bacary Sagna gets £40,000 fine but escapes suspension for Instagram post

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been fined and warned over his future conduct after pleading guilty to a misconduct charge over an Instagram post he made on Jan. 2.

City beat Burnley 2-1 that day, but played a man down for nearly an hour after ref Lee Mason gave midfielder Fernandinho a straight red card for a reckless tackle.

Sagna felt the referee was against City on the day, and took to Instagram after the match to write: “10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team #together #mancity #youfreetothinkwhateveryouwant.”

The FA took issue with Sagna’s since-deleted post and fined him £40,000 for questioning Mason’s impartiality. He escapes suspension, but has been warned against his future conduct.

Sagna accepted his fine, but Manchester City are reportedly considering an appeal against the punishment, feeling the severity of the fine is out of line with similar infractions.