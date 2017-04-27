How to watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, time

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Leroy Sane of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium on April 15, 2017 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester City will host Manchester United on Thursday in an important Premier League match. 

City and United are both jockeying for a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. City enters Thursday in fourth place, while United sits in fifth. But Everton and Arsenal are close behind. 

Manchester City is coming off a 2–1 defeat in extra time at the hands of Arsenal in the FA Cup semifinals. Manchester United enters after topping 2–0 away from home. 

A win would do wonders for either side's chances of a top four finish. Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool currently occupy the top three spots in the Premier League. 

See how to watch Thursday's game below. 

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

 

 

 

