Video: Pregame chaos at Lyon vs. Besiktas forces fans on to field, delays match

The start of Lyon and Besiktas' quarterfinal matchup in the UEFA Europa League was disrupted on Thursday by fighting, projectiles, and general chaos caused by fans at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

An tweet from Olympique Lyon's official account indicated that projectiles and fireworks launched from the upper level of the stadium forced fans on the lower levels out on to the field:

Des projectiles et des pétards lancés depuis le haut des tribunes obligent des supporters à se réfugier sur la pelouse… #OLBES pic.twitter.com/xShgpC5HRR — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) April 13, 2017

Other video from the scene shows fighting in the stands amongst fans. AFP reports, via a photographer on the ground, that a steward has been injured in the melee, which has reportedly been caused by fans of the Turkish side.

FRANSA KARIŞTI! | Beşiktaş taraftarı, Lyon taraftarlara saldırdı. Fransızlar sahaya girdi. pic.twitter.com/3gwyTgtzab — spor!zma (@sporizmacom) April 13, 2017





Temsilcimiz #Beşiktaş'ın Avrupa Ligi Çeyrek Final Maçında #Lyon taraftarı maç öncesi sahaya indi. Maç gecikmeli başlayacak. pic.twitter.com/GWJ4gUuInJ — TReport (@TReport_) April 13, 2017

AFP also reports that rival fans clashed outside of the stadium before the game, with Besiktas fans smashing the glass door to the club store after being denied tickets to the match.

The clashes come just two days after another off-field incident disrupted a European game, with the attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus delaying the start of the German side's Champions League tie against AS Monaco.

