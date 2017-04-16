Watch: Lyon players attacked by Bastia fans during warmups

PARIS (AP) — Fan violence delayed the Bastia-Lyon kickoff for 55 minutes in the French league on Sunday after local fans invaded the pitch and attacked opposition players.

About 15 minutes before the end of the warmup at Armand Cesari stadium, supporters from the Bastia 1905 group of fans came on the field and jostled with Lyon players.

Players from both teams went back to their changing rooms before calm was restored. None of the players involved in the brawl appeared to be injured.

It was the second time this week that a Lyon game was marred by fan violence. Lyon is facing likely sanctions from UEFA after crowd disorder delayed its Europa League quarterfinal against Besiktas midweek

