Jose Mourinho keeps roasting Luke Shaw and it could mean the end of his time at Manchester United

Luke Shaw really can’t catch a break under Jose Mourinho, and it looks like his Manchester United future may be in jeopardy.

The 21 year old started last season well, but then saw his progress come to a grinding halt after breaking his leg just a month later. This season has seen him return to full (or close to it) fitness, but even though he’s healthy, it’s somehow been an even more frustrating campaign for the English left back.

Shaw’s made just three appearances for United in the new year, despite allegedly being healthy since January. He’s come under rampant criticism from his manager throughout the season for his attitude, fitness, and training levels, and Mourinho’s view of the young defender clearly hasn’t improved, given his words following the Everton match.

Shaw came on for Ashley Young, playing 25 minutes as United drew 1-1 with the Toffees, but despite a solid showing, Mourinho still roasted him after the match.

“[Shaw] has lots of potential, but the football brain and the professional brain has to be with the talent,” said Mourinho after the match. “He has to change his football brain.

“He was doing things in the second half when he was reacting to my voice. If he was on the other side, for sure he would not do it.

“I was thinking for him and leading his performance. If he was on the other side it would not be the same and at his level it is not possible. He has to improve and we have to help.”

No pulled punches for Mourinho, who basically said Shaw’s only good when he’s within earshot of his coach and can be told exactly what to do. Footballers aren’t robots, and if the famously fickle Mourinho feels Shaw can’t be trusted to make good decisions on his own, he clearly can’t be trusted to play regularly.

“I think he has a future here, but Manchester United cannot wait,” Mourinho said. “We need the kids to grow up.

“The fantastic body he has to play football, the fantastic physical qualities and technical, but he cannot play with my brain.”

Shaw is just 21 years old so it’s too early to give up on him, but The Special One’s words are telling. He’s never had time to mollycoddle young players in the past, and it’s hard to see that changing with the pressure on to get Manchester United back on top of England, not to mention Europe. Remember, this is the same manager who had no problem calling Marcelo fat in a press conference.

Still, Mourinho is not completely closing the book on Shaw. The boss clearly sees potential with the young defender, but his window to improve is slowly disappearing. Shaw’s contract expires in 2018, and this summer could be United’s last chance to cash in on him so they will probably have to decide to sell him or give him a new contract.

Time’s running out, and Mourinho is under no illusions about it. The good news? There is a little bit of hope.

“He must accelerate the process,” said Mourinho after the Everton match. “Twenty-one years is old enough to have a better understanding, but his contribution was good to improve the team.

“He goes today in a positive feeling because his performance was positive.”

It’s impossible to say whether or not Shaw has a future at United, but it’s clearly up in the air. There isn’t much time to change Mourinho’s mind, and, with just a year left on his contract, the clock is ticking. Will Shaw leave? Or can he turn a corner in a United shirt?