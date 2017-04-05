Watch: Luis Suarez hits stunning bicycle goal to start scoring onslaught vs. Sevilla

Luis Suarez put Barcelona ahead 1–0 against Sevilla with a stunning bicycle kick on Wednesday afternoon that opened the scoring floodgates by Barça.

Just minutes later, they scored again with passes from Neymar to Suarez to Lionel Messi.

Messi then added the third goal in eight minutes to give them a 3–0 lead over Sevilla.

