Watch: Luis Suarez hits stunning bicycle goal to start scoring onslaught vs. Sevilla
Luis Suarez put Barcelona ahead 1–0 against Sevilla with a stunning bicycle kick on Wednesday afternoon that opened the scoring floodgates by Barça.
Luis Suarez is incredible pic.twitter.com/qPBQyXLGS5
— Wifey Material (@parmetheus) April 5, 2017
Just minutes later, they scored again with passes from Neymar to Suarez to Lionel Messi.
Messi then added the third goal in eight minutes to give them a 3–0 lead over Sevilla.