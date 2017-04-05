Watch Luis Suarez score a picture-perfect bicycle kick vs. Sevilla
Sometimes, there are goals that words just cannot justify.
The proper words are impossible to find, and in their place comes a stream of stammering incredulity and questions. Barcelona’s Luis Suarez pulled off one of those goals on Wednesday against Sevilla.
¡GOOOOLAZOOOO! Chilena de @LuisSuarez9 tras la fantástica corrida de @TeamMessi @FCBarcelona_es 1-0 #FCBSevillaFC https://t.co/OTFs904HKw
— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 5, 2017
How the? What? Did he? WHY?
Only the Uruguayan knows the answers to these important questions. All I know is that we’re all better for having seen it. The degree of difficulty is other-worldly.
Lionel Messi (who was having his own vintage performance against Sevilla) fought off a host of players to fire in a cross. Suarez, wrestling with Gabriel Mercado, saw the ball pop up in the six-yard box and he didn’t even hesitate. He opened the garage, grabbed his bicycle and hopped on it to fire an inch-perfect pearler past Sergio Rico.
It’s the stuff that dreams are made of … or nightmares if you’re facing the rampant Barcelona forward line.
