Watch Luis Suarez score a picture-perfect bicycle kick vs. Sevilla

Sometimes, there are goals that words just cannot justify.

The proper words are impossible to find, and in their place comes a stream of stammering incredulity and questions. Barcelona’s Luis Suarez pulled off one of those goals on Wednesday against Sevilla.

How the? What? Did he? WHY?

Only the Uruguayan knows the answers to these important questions. All I know is that we’re all better for having seen it. The degree of difficulty is other-worldly.

Lionel Messi (who was having his own vintage performance against Sevilla) fought off a host of players to fire in a cross. Suarez, wrestling with Gabriel Mercado, saw the ball pop up in the six-yard box and he didn’t even hesitate. He opened the garage, grabbed his bicycle and hopped on it to fire an inch-perfect pearler past Sergio Rico.

It’s the stuff that dreams are made of … or nightmares if you’re facing the rampant Barcelona forward line.

