Watch Luis Suarez’s darting run to score and expose Atletico’s defense

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring against Atletico Madrid with a superb solo run in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey tie. The Uruguayan put the entire Atletico back line on notice when he scampered through the defense to put Barca up, 1-0, early.

After an important tackle from Javier Mascherano put the ball in Suarez’s path, the Barcelona striker was off to the races. He dashed past Diego Godin, then absolutely exposed Stefan Savic with a knocked-on ball. Godin tried to chase him down to no avail, as Suarez laced a shot with the outside of his boot to put it past Miguel Angel Moya.

Sensational. Who knew that Suarez still had that kind of pace? It’s not like Atletico are some run-of-the-mill team in the early stages of the Copa del Rey. This is in the semifinals against a bitter rival. It’s certainly one heck of a way to get things going in the first leg.