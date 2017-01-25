How to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton League Cup live stream, TV

Liverpool will take on Southampton in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday at Anfield.

Southampton hosted the first leg and won 1-0. Liverpool come into the game on a poor run of form, having won just one of its last six matches and coming off a 3-2 Premier League defeat to then-last place Swansea City at home. Southampton has won two in a row and three of its last four, including a 3-0 defeat of champions Leicester City on Sunday.

Despite the recent struggles, Liverpool sits fourth in the Premier League table, 12 behind Chelsea. Southampton is in 10th with 27 points.

See how to watch the game below:

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Liverpool—Southampton and other League Cup games live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.

