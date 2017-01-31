How to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream, TV

Liverpool will host Chelsea in a meeting of two top-four teams in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Liverpool is on a poor run of form, having lost four consecutive matches and winning just one of its last eight across all competitions. Despite its recent struggles, Liverpool remains in fourth place in the Premier League, 10 points behind Chelsea.

Chelsea has won four straight matches and seven of its last eight across all competitions. The London side has an eight-point lead in the Premier League title race over second-place Arsenal.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League match back in September.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

