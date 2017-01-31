Liverpool looks to end its slump vs. first-place Chelsea in key EPL clash

Liverpool is looking to get out of a rut, but it must beat the Premier League's top dog to do so.

A winner of just one of its last eight matches, Liverpool hosts Chelsea at Anfield looking to re-strengthen its grip on a top-four place and get back to its winning ways (3 p.m., NBCSN). Liverpool won the earlier matchup between the two sides, winning 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in September.

Plenty has changed since then, though. Liverpool has been ousted from the League Cup in the semifinals and the FA Cup in the fourth round within the last week, but Jurgen Klopp welcomes Sadio Mane back to his squad after Senegal's ouster from the Africa Cup of Nations, and he'll happily welcome his contributions. Mane begins his return on the bench.

Chelsea, meanwhile, reportedly has a number of logs on the transfer fire, but it also looks to maintain its status atop the league and wants to, at the very least, maintain its eight-point lead over Arsenal during a busy midweek slate across the league.

Here are the starting lineups for both clubs:

Chelsea team tonight: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. #LIVCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 31, 2017

Stay tuned here for more updates and highlights throughout this key clash of Premier League powers.

