Liverpool’s slump, Inter’s rise, Barcelona’s gripe headline weekend around Europe

There was another exciting weekend of football across the continent as the FA Cup in England produced plenty of shocks, among them Liverpool losing a second cup match in four days.

Real Madrid, with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his goal-scoring ways, extended its lead at the top of La Liga after Barcelona dropped points in a controversial draw at Real Betis, one that sparked the goal-line technology discussion.

Wins for the top two in Germany increased the pressure on Borussia Dortmund, where the future of coach Thomas Tuchel has suddenly come under scrutiny. Inter Milan is Italy’s in-form team after a seventh straight win, while the top-of-the-table clash in France ended in a draw, which suited visitor Monaco just fine.

Here is what caught our eye around Europe this week, as the transfer winds swirl with the deadline creeping closer.

