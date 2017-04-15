Watch: Lionel Messi scores double against Real Sociedad

Lionel Messi was up to his usual business on Saturday as Barcelona took on Real Sociedad in a league match.

Messi scored the first two goals of the game to give Barca a solid cushion before Sociedad clawed back to make it 3–2 at halftime.

His first came from outside the box, a left-footed driven blast into the lower right corner.

Messi popped up to snag a rebound and put it away for the second goal of the game.

Barcelona continues to chase rival Madrid in the league race.

