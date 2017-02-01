This Lionel Messi goal is so good that it’s amazing even by his standards

Barcelona were supposed to have some trouble with Atletico Madrid, especially in the first leg of their semifinal tie at the Calderon. But they’re having no issues whatsoever. That’s because they have a guy named Luis Suarez, who is good.

Also good: Lionel Messi, who did this.

¡GOLAZO! Un zurdazo de lujo de Messi aumenta la ventaja del @FCBarcelona_es #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/j8tq3oh24N — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) February 1, 2017

So, for starters, you’re not supposed to score from there because you’re not supposed to hit the ball that hard. And you’re not supposed to be able to hit it off the inside of the post like that because that’s aim that people aren’t supposed to have. And that swerve? Where did that come from? How did that happen? We’re going to need answers.

Oh, here’s an answer: He’s Lionel freaking Messi.