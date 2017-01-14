Watch: Lionel Messi scores for Barcelona vs. Las Palmas

Barcelona hasn't been in the best form as of late, but Lionel Messi is still scoring goals. The Argentine forward added another to his tally against Las Palmas on Saturday, finishing off a rebound to give Barça a 2–0 lead at home against the club from the Canary Islands.

The goal came after an extended period of dominant attacking play from Barcelona, though the goal itself was hardly a thing of beauty as Messi finished off a ricochet from Las Palmas goalkeeper Javi Varas' palms:

Try and try again, @TeamMessi finally gets his goal of the night. https://t.co/bE8r2xj46q — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 14, 2017

Messi's goal came after Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the first half, and the Uruguayan forward made the score 3–0 with a lovely finish from inside the box not long after Messi's tally:

With the goals, Suarez and Messi are tied atop the goalscoring chart in La Liga, with 14 goals apiece.

Arda Turan later scored on a breakaway to make it 4–0 Barcelona.

