Watch Lionel Messi ruin a defender to score MSN’s 100th goal this season with Barcelona

For the third consecutive year, Barcelona’s dynamic attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar have combined to score 100 goals. Entering Saturday’s match against Villarreal, the trio dubbed “MSN” needed two goals to reach the century mark.

They reached that benchmark before halftime. Neymar pounced on a ball in the box to poke home the game’s opening goal, but Roberto Soldado soon equalized. Messi made sure Barcelona went into the half with their lead restored, however.

The 29-year-old Argentine shredded his marker, leaving Rodri Hernandez to pick Camp Nou grass out of his teeth, before Messi ripped a left-footed effort from outside the box that took a tiny deflection past Andres Fernandez.

MESSI WITH THE PURE DISRESPECT

That goal pushed the vaunted trio to 100 (and counting) goals in all competitions this year, with Messi providing half of them. Luis Suarez has scored 34, while Neymar has chipped in with 16. It’s the stuff of nightmares for opposing defenses.

Luis Suarez arrived for the 2014/15 season, with Neymar having arrived a season prior. Messi, of course, has been with the Blaugrana for his entire senior career. Last season, they combined to score 131 goals. In 2014/15, MSN tallied 122. With a La Liga title still yet to contend for, as long as Messi, Suarez and Neymar keep firing Barcelona will still be in the fight.

