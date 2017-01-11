WATCH: Lionel Messi’s sensational free kick gives Barcelona late Copa del Rey edge

Lionel Messi's penchant for scoring on free kicks seems to be growing.

Messi scored on yet another free kick on Wednesday in Barcelona's Copa del Rey tie with Athletic Bilbao, giving the home team an edge to reach the quarterfinals.

Barcelona entered Wednesday trailing 2–1 on aggregate. Barcelona led 2–1 in the second leg when Messi scored in the 78th minute, putting Barca ahead 4–3 on aggregate.

Luis Suarez and Neymar also scored Wednesday for Barcelona.

Watch Messi's latest incredible goal below.

Barcelona next plays on Saturday against Las Palmas.

