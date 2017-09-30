Lille stadium barrier collapses, 3 hospitalized, 17 injured

AMIENS, France (AP) Three Lille supporters have been seriously injured and taken to hospital after a barrier collapsed during the side’s football match at Amiens.

Lille says 17 other fans were also injured.

The club adds on Twitter: ”We give them all our support.”

The supporters were celebrating Fode Ballo-Toure’s opening goal in the 15th minute when the barrier at the front of the stands collapsed under pressure. Fans tumbled to the side of the pitch and the match was immediately halted.

Most were able to get back into the stand, but several remained on the ground and were treated for injuries while three were taken to hospital.

After more than half an hour it was decided to suspend the match.