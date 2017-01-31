Lazio ousts Inter Milan from Coppa Italia, could face Roma in semifinals

MILAN (AP) — It could be a capital derby in the semifinals of the Italian Cup after Lazio won 2-1 at Inter Milan on Tuesday in a match that both sides finished with 10 men.

Barring a major upset, Lazio will battle with Roma over two legs to reach the final. Roma hosts second-division Cesena on Wednesday.

Felipe Anderson headed Lazio in front in the 20th minute and Lucas Biglia doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 56th.

Inter defender Miranda was sent off in that incident and Lazio's Stefan Radu was also dismissed 14 minutes from time, following a second booking.

Marcelo Brozovic reduced the deficit to set up a nervy final six minutes.

Inter, which was looking to repeat last month's 3-0 win over Lazio in the league, started brightly and Geoffrey Kondogbia saw an effort crash off the right post.

Lazio went in front when Anderson sent Senad Lulic's cross into the bottom right corner with a glancing header and the visitors went close to doubling their lead on several occasions.

Ciro Immobile and Anderson were sent through with only Samir Handanovic to beat, but the former blasted his shot over the crossbar, before the Inter goalkeeper stood tall to deny the Brazilian.

Marco Parolo was guilty of an even worse miss immediately after the break as he somehow headed over from three yards (meters) out after Handanovic had parried Wesley Hoedt's effort.

Matters grew worse for Inter soon after when Miranda brought down Immobile in the area and was shown a straight red card. Biglia thumped the resulting penalty into the top left corner.

Inter appeared to play better with 10 men and went close to reducing the deficit. Its hopes of doing so increased when Radu was dismissed.

It did get back into the match in the 84th when Ivan Perisic headed back Antonio Candreva's cross for Brozovic to nod in.

This article originally appeared on