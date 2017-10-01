Las Palmas to wear Spanish flag in game against Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Las Palmas says it will show its support for a unified Spain by adding a Spanish flag to the shirts that the team will wear in Sunday’s match against Barcelona.

The Spanish league match is scheduled to be played amid a controversial referendum on Catalonia’s independence, which Spain’s central government is trying to halt because it says it is unconstitutional.

Several people were injured Sunday after riot police smashed their way into polling stations and fired rubber bullets at protesters outside a Barcelona polling station.

Barcelona officials were meeting to decide whether to play the game at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Spanish media said the club was going to call for its suspension because of safety concerns.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, one of the most outspoken players defending the referendum, called Sunday’s incidents ”shameful.”