LAFC has interest in Guillermo Barros Schelotto for vacant manager role

LAFC, which starts play in Major League Soccer in 2018, has yet to hire a head coach. The club has had discussions with Bob Bradley, but sources say that another top LAFC candidate is Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Currently the coach at Argentina’s Boca Juniors, Schelotto has fond memories of MLS from his playing days with the Columbus Crew, which he led to the 2008 MLS Cup title. Schelotto won the 2008 MLS MVP award and 2008 MLS Cup MVP honors to cap a regular season in which he had seven goals and 19 assists. In 102 MLS regular season games he amassed 33 goals and 41 assists.

Prior to Boca Juniors, the 43-year-old Schelotto managed at Lanus in his native Argentina, winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2013.

One MLS GM from another club says he thinks Schelotto will definitely manage in MLS at some point and added that he’d be a “genius hire” for the club that gets him.

