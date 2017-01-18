This La Liga coach turned down €4 million out of ‘loyalty’

Manager Abelardo Fernandez and La Liga side Sporting Gijon have gone their separate ways by ‘mutual consent’ following a terrible run of results that sees Gijon 18th in the league with seven losses in their last eight matches. With three and a half years left on his contract, Abelardo was due a reported €4 million in compensation, but he has turned it down. Out of loyalty.

“I cry for these people, for this club and for the fans, who I love so much,” Abelardo said. “As a Sporting fan, even though I had a contract until 2020, I couldn’t do that [accept compensation] to the club I love. I did the same at other clubs and it wasn’t going to be any different here.

“I don’t have a problem writing off the money. There are more important things, loyalty to my club above all.”

Abelardo, who played for Gijon for five years, taking over as coach in 2014 and leading them to La Liga in 2015, reportedly even offered to continue helping out at the club despite no longer being their manager.

Now that’s true loyalty.

