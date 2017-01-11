Kekuta Manneh receives U.S. citizenship, nears USMNT eligibility

Vancouver Whitecaps winger and U.S. men's national team January camp call-up Kekuta Manneh has received his U.S. citizenship, U.S. Soccer confirmed on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Manneh, who was born in Gambia, has been living just outside Canada in Port Roberts, Washington, to maintain a residence in an effort to receive his citizenship while playing for the Whitecaps. He's not yet eligible to play for Bruce Arena's squad just yet, as he requires a waiver from FIFA. Manneh was previously called into Gambia's Under-20 national team.

Manneh was called into January camp with the notion that he would not be playing in the upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica. It's his first appearance in a U.S. camp.

Manneh has 22 goals and 12 assists in 98 MLS appearances (60 starts). He was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.

This article originally appeared on