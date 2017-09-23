Kashima beats Gamba 2-1 to increase lead in J-League

TOKYO (AP) Naomichi Ueda scored late in stoppage time as Kashima Antlers beat Gamba Osaka 2-1 to widen its lead in the J-League on Saturday.

Leandro equalized with his 10th goal of the season in first-half stoppage time after Hwang Uijo had given Osaka the lead in the seventh minute.

Kashima improved to 61 points, eight ahead of Kawasaki Frontale which was held to a goalless draw by Vissel Kobe.

Kosuke Taketomi scored two goals as third-place Kashiwa Reysol thrashed FC Tokyo 4-1. Kashiwa is level on 53 points with Kawasaki but trails on goal difference.

In other games, Urawa Reds and Sagan Tosu finished in a 2-2 draw; Jubilo Iwata beat Omiya Ardija 2-1; and Venforet Kofu edged Yokohama F Marinos 3-2.