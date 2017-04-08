Bayern Munich CEO says they have no plans to buy Christian Pulisic

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said the Bavarian club has no plans to raid Borussia Dortmund for their bounty of young players. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele and Julian Weigl aren’t on Bayern Munich’s wishlist, he told WAZ, via ESPN FC.

Rumors have swirled that Bayern could be planning a charge to swoop any number of BVB’s trio of talented youngsters, but Rummenigge dismissed the gossip.

“I read those rumors too,” he said. “But I have to note that fewer and fewer of them are true. I can guarantee you today that we have not contacted one of those players and will not contact them.”

The Bayern chief also said that there’s a healthy business relationship between the two Bundesliga rivals. This, despite Bayern seemingly making a habit of plucking Dortmund’s brightest players.

“Last year, the transfer of Mats Hummels, Mario Gotze and Sebastian Rode were handled in all calmness and in total agreement. Without stress. This relationship will not change,” he said.

When pressed further on his interest in Dortmund’s youngsters, Rummenigge reiterated that there will be no raid. “Yes, none of them,” he said. “Besides: Why should BVB sell them?”

That’s good new for Dortmund, as Pulisic, Dembele and Weigl are all blossoming under Thomas Tuchel at the moment. But let’s be real here. As dynamic as they are, they’re not good enough to be out-and-out starters in a stacked Bayern Munich lineup. That could all change in a couple years if they continue to develop as expected, though.

If that’s the case, will Rummenigge still be so gracious in the transfer window?

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: