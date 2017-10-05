Kane sends England to World Cup with 1-0 win over Slovenia

LONDON (AP) Harry Kane secured England’s place at the World Cup by scoring in stoppage time to seal a 1-0 victory over Slovenia that highlighted the limitations of Gareth Southgate’s Russia-bound team.

England offered little attacking threat on a dreary and subdued night at Wembley Stadium that was lit up only in the fourth minute of additional time when Kane latched onto Kyle Walker’s cross and struck under goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

England, which hasn’t missed a World Cup since 1994, could still be joined in Russia next year by neighbor Scotland.

Martin Skrtel’s own goal gave Scotland a 1-0 victory over 10-man Slovakia in Glasgow.

The Scots, missing from the World Cup since 1998, will be guaranteed second place and a potential place in the playoffs if they beat Slovenia in the last round of games on Sunday.