How to watch Monaco vs. Juventus: Live stream, game time, TV

Monaco hosts Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 and Serie A leaders clash with an eye toward Europe’s top trophy, both led by ascendant young strikers in Kylian Mbappe and Paulo Dybala. The second leg is set for May 9 in Turin.

Monaco advanced to the final by topping Borussia Dortmund, while Juventus advanced past Barcelona.

Whoever advances will draw the winner of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the final. Real Madrid opened the tie with a 3-0 win at home on Tuesday.

The final will take place in Cardiff.

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

