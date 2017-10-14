Juve’s title stranglehold looks looser after loss to Lazio

ROME (AP) Juventus’ stranglehold on the Serie A title for six straight seasons looks at risk of being broken.

The Bianconeri were beaten by Lazio for the second time this season on Saturday, falling 2-1 at home after conceding two goals to Ciro Immobile just like in the Italian Super Cup in August.

It’s the second straight match that Juventus has dropped points after drawing with Atalanta 2-2 before the international break.

Lazio moved level with Inter Milan and Juventus in the standings, two points behind leader Napoli, which was visiting Roma later with a chance to create a five-point advantage.

Inter faces AC Milan in the Milan derby on Sunday.

Juventus led 1-0 at halftime courtesy of a rebound goal from Douglas Costa but experienced defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli couldn’t contain Immobile after the break.

Substitute Paulo Dybala came close to rescuing Juventus but was denied first by the post in stoppage time then had a penalty blocked by Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha at the final whistle.

Immobile had no such trouble.

Two minutes into the second half, Luis Alberto set up Immobile to finish a counterattack with a confident, low, angled shot.

Five minutes later, Immobile was at it again in a virtual replay, only this time goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon charged forward and tripped the striker to set up a penalty.

Immobile drilled his spot kick to the right corner as Buffon went the other way.

Immobile leads the Serie A scoring chart with 11 in eight matches and also has the best tally in Europe’s top five leagues with 15 in all competitions for Lazio.

Immobile also scored in Italy’s 1-0 win over Israel last month and national coach Gian Piero Ventura will be hoping he stays in form for a World Cup qualifying playoff next month.

Juventus, meanwhile, will have to take a long look at its once-vaunted defense after relinquishing a lead for the second straight game.

The Turin club had been undefeated for 57 home matches in all competitions.

It looked like the Juventus of old when Costa redirected in a rebound of a shot from Sami Khedira following a tremendous save from Strakosha.

The goal was confirmed by the video assistant referee (VAR) after a possible offside was ruled out.

Strakosha nearly scored an own goal due to pressure from Gonzalo Higuain, but was fortunate to hit the crossbar instead.

Overall, though, it was another strong match for Strakosha, who stuck his boot out to deny Higuain in the 48th.

While Strakosha appeared beaten when Dybala hit the post a minute into added time, the Albania international guessed right on Dybala’s penalty a few minutes later.

The penalty was assigned by the VAR after Patric made contact with Federico Bernardeschi.

More AP Serie A coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/SerieA

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf